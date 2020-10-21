Jack R. Gaddis, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro June 1, 1949, to the late Othell and Geraldine Wetzel Gaddis. Jack served in the U.S. Air Force. Jack, a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church, retired from Swedish Match, where he worked in receiving. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood working and traveling. Jack was sweet, kind and a caretaker.
Along with his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Gail Shouse Gaddis; and his brother, Dennis Gaddis.
Jack is survived by his son, Jason Ray Gaddis; his grandchildren, Natalie and Logan Gaddis; his siblings, Jennifer Ann (Ronnie) Gaddis Trogden and Lyndall (Peggy) Gaddis; and his sister-in-law, Tanne Gaddis.
Services will be noon Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with the Rev. Alan Shouse officiating. Burial will follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor and remember Jack in person at the visitation or funeral are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Gaddis.
