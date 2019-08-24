FORDSVILLE -- Jack Ray Starks Sr., 84, of Fordsville, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at his home. Jack was born Oct. 30, 1934, in Evansville to the late Victor and Irene Maynard Starks. Jack was a self-employed home builder who loved his work. Jack loved his dogs, Honz, Fritz, Murphy and Princess and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his sister, Louis Seaton; and his granddaughter, Tess Starks.
Jack is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rosie Rice Starks; his children, Jack (Shellee) Starks Jr., Candace (Mike) Baldwin and Gavin Schmidt; his grandchildren, Heath Baldwin, Heather Baldwin, Lauren Vaught, Austin Holmes and Jordan Holmes; and his great-grandchildren, Carter, Emory, Aiden and Junah.
Services are 5 p.m. Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
