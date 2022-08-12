Jack Wendell Marksberry, 82, of Utica passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022. He was born June 1, 1940, in Utica, to the late Harvey and Ella B. Horrell Marksberry.
Jack served in the U.S. Air Force and completed two tours to Vietnam. After Vietnam, he worked in the aircraft industry with the Boeing Corporation. After many years there, he got involved in the manufactured housing industry. This connected him to many parts of the country, but that part of his career, mainly in the ’90s and early 2000s, was mostly centered around “Home Folks” in Owensboro. He also owned several businesses over the years. His true passion was Jack’s Barn, a business he owned in Pleasant Ridge.
Jack coached his sons’ football and basketball teams, and many other team members considered him a second dad. He was also a songwriter and frontman for the band Coyote. Jack had several beloved dogs and enjoyed U.K. basketball. More importantly, Jack loved spending time with family, and he had a special presence that left people he met with a smile on their faces.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Peggy Jeffers, Mary Lee Poole, Betty Shelton, Rachael Kirtley, and Mildred Crowe, and brothers, Sam, Gene, Paul, and John Marksberry.
Jack is survived by his wife of 17 years, Joyce Ambrose Marksberry; daughters; Pamela Stirewalt of Ashville, North Carolina and Sarah (Ben) Maddox; sons, Joe (Crystal) Marksberry of Utica, Eddie (Lori) Marksberry of Louisville, Jimmy (Lauri) Marksberry of Owensboro, and Casey (Amber) Marksberry of Owensboro; step-daughter, Tracy (Scott) Stieff of Reynolds Station; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and his brother, Harvey Marksberry, Jr., of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be noon Monday, August 15, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Ohio County, 1211 Old Main St., Hartford, KY 42347.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jack Wendell Marksberry may be left at www.glenncares.com.
