LOUISVILLE — Jack William Horrell, 73, passed peacefully Thursday evening, April 13, 2023, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital with loved ones at his side. He was a native of Owensboro and was the founder and operator of Horrell Trucking Inc., which he operated for over 30 years. Jack Horrell was a true lover of people. He was one of the best storytellers you could ever meet and had an incredible talent for doing impressions of people that he used frequently when telling stories. He related to and respected people of all levels. Whether they were service workers, truck drivers, or random strangers, everyone became a friend and took a strong liking to Jack. Jack had the God-given talent of being very likable and he truly was adored by so many people in his life.
He was an avid University of Louisville football and basketball fan and some of his favorite moments in his life were spent at Freedom Hall cheering on the Cards. Everyone who met Jack can tell a story about a special moment they shared with him because any interaction with him was truly memorable.
He was predeceased by his parents, William and Marietta O’Connell Horrell, and by Doris Greenwell Horrell, his dear friend and loving mother of his only child.
He is survived by his son, Chris O. Horrell; sister, Patricia Hagerman Miller; and two nieces, Heidi and Jill.
A service of remembrance including music and prayers was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Tony Ratterman Funeral & Cremation Service at Springhurt, 10210 Westport Road, Louisville. Internment will be in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends was held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
