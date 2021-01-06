Jackie Barnett Peveler, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Sept. 12, 1934, in Hopkins County to the late James Monroe Barnett and Gladys Barnett Stevens, Jackie was a devoted member of Third Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, often as a soloist, taught Sunday school and was active in WMU. While she devoted much of her time as a wife and mother to raising her children, she continued to remain active in the community. Jackie was the executive director and past president of the YWCA. She also helped establish the first crisis/rape hotline and was part of bringing the first symphony conductor to Owensboro. She was a member of the Bells of Ireland Garden Club and a Kentucky Colonel. Her most influential title was the cruise director on the “Dur Travail,” the 38-foot sailboat skippered by her husband.
In addition to her parents, Jackie was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Ted Peveler Jr.; and her sister, Phyllis Barnett Harrington.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her daughter, Sherry (Stephen) Lee and son Ted (Denise) Peveler III, all of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Samuel (Kelsey) Lee of Owensboro, Jacob (Julianna) Lee of Rockhill, South Carolina, Katharine (Corey) Abshier of Portland, Tennessee, and Jaclyn Peveler of Lewisport; brother Carroll (Libby) Stevens of Mill Valley, California; five great-grandchildren; and a multitude of nephews.
A service for Jackie Peveler will be private. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Care provided by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Those attending service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance. For the service, please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
The family would like to encourage expressions of sympathy to take the form of contributions to Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jackie Peveler may be left at www.glenncares.com.
