Jackie Dale Braden was a bright light on this Earth from Feb. 20, 1939, until he was called home on Jan. 6, 2020. Born to Charles and Lola Braden and younger brother to Peggy, Jack grew up in Utica.
After graduating from Utica High School in 1958 and attending Western Kentucky University, he went on to proudly serve the city of Owensboro for more than 50 years. He built a career and lasting friendships for 36 years at the Owensboro Police Department, serving first as a patrolman in 1961, then detective, chief of special services and retiring as a lieutenant colonel. He went on to serve at the Department of Public Advocacy as an investigator, where he retired after 15 years. Jack was active in the Kentucky Peace Officers Association and Fraternal Order of Police during his career, serving a term as president for both organizations. He ran a campaign for Daviess County Sheriff in 1988.
Most of all, Jack was a loving husband, dad, papaw, friend and mentor who will be deeply missed. He loved watching UK basketball with friends, the Cincy Reds, the New England Patriots, classic country music, antiquing with his wife, and his three beloved dogs, Jewels, Mattie and Choo Choo. He was a member of Third Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson, Christopher Bailey.
Jack is survived by his wife of 36 years, Becky; sons David Hall (Sandy), Tommy Hall (Shelia) Chuck Braden (Allison) and Dale Braden; daughters Robin Hall (Spurgeon Jones), Summer Jackson (Curt), Tracey Siemens and Sue Brockway; 24 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister Peggy Daniel; two nieces; and one nephew.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504.
Messages of condolence may be made for the Braden family at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
