Jackie Dale Hart, 62, of Utica, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at his home. Born Nov. 21, 1956, he was the son of the late Jack Palmer Hart and Flora Culberson Hart and had worked as a tankerman on towboats. Mr. Hart enjoyed woodworking and riding horses. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Scarbrough.
Surviving are children Angela Petrey of Centertown and Billyjack Palmer Hart of Tennessee; grandchildren Nicolas Deweese and Kerry Deweese; a brother, Larry Stewart of Florida; sisters Linda Burton of Sarasota, Florida, and Diane Willard of Hanson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be scheduled at a later date. Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
