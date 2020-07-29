Jackie Darrell Bartlett Sr., 75, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Whitesville on May 3, 1945, to the late Ollie and Ines Helm Bartlett. Jackie was retired from the Owensboro Fire Department after 29 years of service. He served in the U.S. Army and was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. Jackie was a member of the AMVETS and the VFW. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, University of Kentucky basketball, shuffleboard, pool, and spending time with family.
Along with his parents, Jackie is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Hite Bartlett; his brothers, Johnnie Mack, Bobby, Jerry, and Gary; and his sister, Virginia Bellamy.
Jackie is survived by his children, Jackie (Nicole) Bartlett, Jr., Natoma (Neil Estes) Huff, and Jillian (Casey Cobb) Bartlett; his grandchildren, Kevin and Blake Bartlett, Kaela Henry, Mary Smith, Brooklyn and Johnnie Huff, and Preston Cobb; his stepchildren, Sherry Jenkins, Les Peek, Gina Millay, and Cindy Flester; his stepgrandchildren, Everett, Allison, Brian, Jessica, Emily, Andrea, Hannah, Reggie, and Rachel; 5 greatgrandchildren; his sister, Deanie Bellamy; and his friend, Rosemary Johnson.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Brother Jerry Dalton officiating. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Bartlett in person at the visitation or service are encouraged to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Local VFW, Post 696: 311 West Veterans Blvd; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Local VFW, Post 696: 311 West Veterans Blvd; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
