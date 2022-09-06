Jackie Faye Ferguson Deno, 68, of Utica, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. She was born August 1, 1954, to the late James and Wilma Jean Clark Ferguson. Jackie retired from Hunter Douglas where she was a quality technician. She loved watching General Hospital, shopping, and her cats. Jackie enjoyed going out to eat with her golden girls. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
Along with her parents, Jackie is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph C. Deno.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Alicia (Joe) Hamilton; two grandchildren, Dylan (Ryli) and Brianne Hamilton; her brother, Joe (Mare) Ferguson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Friday, September 9, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, officiated by Jeremy Taylor. Burial will follow at Green Briar Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take place in the form of donations to American Diabetes Association, 161 St. Matthews Ave., Ste 3, Louisville, KY 40207 or to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. 2nd St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
