Jackie Glenn Wilson, 59, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born Jan. 23, 1961, in Owensboro, he retired from Wilkerson Plastering. Mr. Wilson enjoyed watching NASCAR, hunting and outdoor activities. He loved woodworking and could build anything. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wilson.
Surviving are his children, Courtney (Chad) Pepper, Jennifer (Jose) Martinez and Christopher (Angela) Freeman of Owensboro; his mother, Dorothy Felty McFadden of Owensboro; grandchildren Chloe Pepper, Adriana Wilson, Brian Wilson, Victor Wilson, Jonathan Freeman, Jessica Freeman and Joseph Freeman; and brothers Gilbert Wilson, Joshua McFadden and Jeremiah McFadden, all of Owensboro.
Services are private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
