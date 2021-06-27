Jackie L. Daugherty, 58, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Jan. 21, 1963, in Owensboro to the late Andy Maurice and Sheila Statts Watson. Jackie was employed at Sam’s Club and was of the Baptist faith. She loved flowers and enjoyed having barbeques with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Tony Daugherty; son Anthony Daugherty (Nicole); stepdaughter Tina Westerfield (Tony); grandchildren Abigail Daugherty and Joseph Daugherty; a sister, Melissa Morris (Hudson); niece Amanda Myles (John); nephew Wesley Morris; and great-nieces Emma and Samantha Myles.
A celebration of life with family and friends will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at 6080 Main St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Food will be served.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneral
Commented