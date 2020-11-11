AVON PARK, Fla. — Jackie Lyn Banks, 63, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Hermitage Care and Rehab Center. Jackie was born Sept. 27, 1957, in Owensboro to the late James and Margaret Keown Banks Sr. Jackie Banks was a retired boilermaker from the Local 40, where he was the recording secretary. After retirement, he relocated to Florida to become a self-proclaimed dog walker, orange grove observer and butterfly rancher.
In his life, Jackie had made many lifelong friends that he visited regularly and loved dearly. He spent a good deal of his time reading far too many books, collecting useless facts, attending blues festivals, going to various races and stopping by Old Hickory as much as time would allow. Jackie also made annual trips to the Bark River Grind In in Michigan, which has graciously posthumously named a “Jackie Banks” award that will be given out yearly at this event that he cherished so much in his honor.
Jackie took great pride in being the “cool” uncle and went on to become the “cool” great uncle, which is a title few men are able to obtain. While he did not have children of his own, he was the proud dog dad of Daisy and Lucy, who were his travel companions and quite possibly the most well-known dogs in his Florida community.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Clarirose Gilmore.
Survivors include a sister, Mildrella “Ninnie” (Sam) Sehon; a brother, James (Rena) Banks Jr.; nieces Heather Rice, Holly Banks, Kanetha Vanover and Dayna Scott; nephews Kenny Gilmore, Jeremy Van Pelt and Derek Banks; and his best buddies, Lucy and Daisy, his dogs.
A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Lewisport.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jackie’s honor to the Highland County Humane Society, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd., Sebring, FL 33871.
