ROCHESTER — Jackie Lynn Parker, 64, of Rochester, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his residence. Jackie was born Sept. 25, 1956, in Butler County to the late Raymond Curtis “Jack” and Sarah Edith Roach Parker. He was a member of Rochester Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his Harley motorcycle and his dogs.
Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by three stepbrothers, Woodrow, Raymond Curtis and LeRoy Parker; and one special nephew, Brian K. Parker.
Jackie Lynn Parker is survived by three sisters, Faye Allen (David) of Adairville, Delores Dukes (Jimmy) of Central City and Marilyn Bryant (Bill) of Owensboro; three brothers, James E. Parker of Rochester, Delbert W. Parker of Auburn and Harold R. Parker of Evansville, Indiana; special nephew Jeff Parker (Diane) of Morgantown; special niece Stephanie James of Atlanta, Georgia; several other nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs, Pluto and Mud Dog Parker.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the Rochester Cemetery in Rochester with Bro. Joe Pharris officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Jones Funeral Chapel in Morgantown.
Memorial contributions may be made to Butler County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 626, Morgantown, KY 42261.
