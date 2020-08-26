ISLAND — Jackie Ray Revlett, 79, of Island, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the Heartford House in Owensboro.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa Revlett; a son, Lucian Revlett; a daughter, Anna Johnson (Mike) of Owensboro; two-step sons, Jerry Muir and Douglas Muir both of Lexington; a brother, Johnny Revlett of Island; and a sister, Jetta Daniel of Livermore.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Bobby Lott officiating. Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Jackie’s family from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at Musters in Livermore. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Jackie’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Jackie’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Jackie Ray Revlett family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Jackie Ray Revlett, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 228; Livermore, Kentucky 42352. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Jackie at muster
Commented