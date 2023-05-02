Jackie Roberts, 86, a resident of Owensboro, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023. He was born April 14, 1937, in Fordsville to Jasper and Dolly Whitler Roberts. Jack served in the Navy from 1955 to 1959 then worked for the Federal Aviation Administration as an air traffic controller for more than 20 years. Jack also worked for the Owensboro-Davies County Regional Airport and was the owner of a McQuicks oil lube franchise. A loving father, husband, and community member, Jack was active in his church and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and at the local hospital.
Jack is survived by his wife, Martha Miller Mills Roberts; his children, Robert Roberts, Jennifer Roberts, and Deanna Roberts (Michael) Blair; and his stepchildren, Allen Mills, Cory Mills, Andrew Mills, and Jody Mills.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Owensboro, 230 J.R. Miller Blvd., Owensboro, conducted by Pastor Bob Farmer.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar St., Americus, GA 31709-3543.
