CROMWELL — Jackie Sheffield, 73, of Cromwell, died Thursday, March 18, 2021. Jackie was born in Centertown to the late Henry and Ruva Condit Sheffield. He was plant manager at Thomas Industries for 25 years. Jackie enjoyed his grandkids, the outdoors and homelife.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joy Martin Sheffield; a brother, Wendell Sheffield; and two sisters, Shirley Vandruff and JoNell Whitten.
Survivors include four daughters, Sonya (Andy) Linaman, Susie King (Nick Coley), Beth (Mathew) Canty and Trish (Blake) Allen; a son, Troy Sheffield; 11 grandchildren, Corey, Eric, Paul, Jack, Taylor, Isaac, Hadlee, Elijah, Evan, Jack Henry and Oakley; a brother, Bobby (Paulette) Sheffield; and two sisters, Judy Kessinger and Mae Boyd.
Services will be noon Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Blaine Pieper officiating. Burial will be in Stewart Cemetery near Cromwell. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Ohio County Food Pantry, 2368 State Route 1414, Hartford, KY 42347. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Due to state regulations, we can seat only 60% of our capacity and masks are required.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
Commented