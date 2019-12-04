GREENVILLE -- Jackie Lewis Spears, 87, of Greenville, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at his home. He was a retired coal miner and member of New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church. He was also a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Survivors include his children, Kevin Spears, Angie Cook, Felicia (Ken) Houser and Monica Todd; brother Freddie Spears; and sister Christy Stanley.
Service: Noon Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Coleman Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
