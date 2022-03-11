CENTRAL CITY — Jackie Williams, 75, of Central City, died on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 12:15 a.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mr. Williams was born September 19, 1946, in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired coal miner with Peabody Mines Camp 11 in Morganfield and was of the General Baptist faith. He enjoyed riding horses and camping. He adored his son, Mickey. He also enjoyed playing music with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Lile Williams; parents, Gilbert and Bernice Williams; and son, Jeffrey Williams.
He is survived by his son, Mickey (Natalie) Williams; grandson, Aidan Miller; and sister, Beverly Wester.
Graveside funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Fairmount Cemetery in Central City, with Jim Winters officiating. Burial to follow. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented