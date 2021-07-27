Jackson Roark, 13, of Owensboro, passed away July 24, 2021, at home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born March 19, 2008. Jackson’s death has left a superhero sized hole in Owensboro and beyond. He was an amazing kid. Jackson had a razor-sharp wit. He loved 80s music — especially Weird Al. During his 13 years of life, he managed to read hundreds of books, a number second only to the number of stories he told about his beloved dog, Violet. During his treatment, Jackson committed himself to engage in acts of kindness. We plan to continue what he started.
In lieu of flowers, please consider bringing a new kindergarten-eighth grade book to the visitation which we will distribute to local teachers and students.
Jackson was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Donald Roark and maternal grandmother, Gloria Ludwig. He is survived by his parents, Holly and Dave, his sister, Scarlett, paternal grandmother, Lora Roark, maternal grandfather, Al Ludwig, Uncle Andy (Rachel) and cousins, Alex and Hannah.
The funeral will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, at First Christian Church, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
