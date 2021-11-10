Jackson William Rhodes, an infant, of Philpot, died at his home surrounded by his family and friends on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. He was born Nov. 6, 2021, to Nathan and Emily Carmon Rhodes. Even though his time was brief, he fought to stay as long as Jesus allowed.
Jackson was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Fon and Mildred Carmon, Inez Rhodes and Louise and BJ Millay; and by his cousins, Faith Rhodes, Greyson Whitaker and Bailey Ralph.
In addition to his parents, Jackson is survived by his sister, Oakley; grandparents Kenny and Stacy Carmon and Wayne and Doris Rhodes; great-grandparents Pat and Patsy Cecil and Gerald Rhodes; aunts, uncles and cousins Daniel and Angela Carmon and their children, Marti, Parker and Emelia; Jennifer and Shawn Laney and son, Blake; Timmy and Dena Rhodes and their children, Grayson and Avery; Kenny and Stacey Barr and their children, Kayla, Lindsey (Zack) and Evan; and Karen and Mike Havener and their children, Lauren and Braden.
A funeral Mass will be said at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. William Catholic Church in Philpot with burial following at St. William Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
