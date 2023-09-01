Jaclyn Willow Rhodes, of Philpot, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Owensboro Health. She was born Aug. 29, 2023, to Nathan and Emily Carmon Rhodes. Jaclyn was born still and perfect and too beautiful for this Earth.
Jaclyn was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Fon and Mildred Carmon, Inez Rhodes, and Louise and B.J. Millay; brother, Jackson William Rhodes; and cousins, Faith Rhodes, Greyson Whitaker, and Bailey Ralph.
In addition to her parents, Jaclyn is survived by her sister, Oakley; grandparents, Kenny and Stacy Carmon and Wayne and Doris Rhodes; great-grandparents, Pat and Patsy Cecil and Gerald Rhodes; along with aunts, uncles, and cousins, Daniel and Angela Carmon and their children, Marti, Parker, and Emelia, Jennifer and Shawn Laney and son, Blake, Timmy and Dena Rhodes and their children, Grayson and Avery, Kenny and Stacey Barr and their children, Kayla, Lindsey (Zack), and Evan, and Karen and Mike Havener and their children, Lauren and Braden.
A private graveside service will be held at St. William Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
