CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Jacob Daniel Skimmerhorn, 27, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Born Sept. 4, 1993, to John Skimmerhorn and Dorothy McStoots Parker, he formerly lived in Owensboro. Jacob was a very kind person, always thinking of and doing for others before himself. He enjoyed playing video games and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dale and Sharon (Wethington) Bartley and Jay and Virginia Skimmerhorn; uncles John Harvey Wethington, Mark Skimmerhorn and Mike Skimehorn; and aunt Bambi Key.
He is survived by his parents, John (Bobbi) Skimmerhorn of Grandview, Indiana, and Dorothy McStoots Parker of Clarksville, Tennessee; grandparents Joe Texas and Judy Alford, both of Rockport, Indiana; brother James (Mary) Skimmerhorn of Owensboro; sisters Whitney (Antonio) Skimmerhorn of Clarksville, Tennessee, Marissa Cook of Rockport, Indiana, and Letisha Cook of Patoka, Indiana; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Jacob’s family extends through the Croft, Skimehorn, Skimmerhorn, Wethington and McStoots families.
Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Clivian Skimmerhorn officiating. Burial to follow at Concord Church Cemetery in White Plains. Visitation will begin 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
