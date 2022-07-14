Jacob “Jake” D. Henning, 18, of Owensboro, went home to the Lord, Monday, July 11, 2022. He was born May 13, 2004, in Elizabethtown. Jake was known for a quick smile that could light up a room, and a bad joke that make you shake your head. He inherited his love of all things with a motor from his Dad and was constantly by his side. His employers, Moore & Moore Trucking, took him under their ‘hoods’ and taught him much more than mechanics. Jake became a grease monkey from head to toe and loved to leave “his mark” on everything he touched. He was to be a senior at DCHS, but had an entrepreneurial heart, and had already started a lawn service.
Jake will be remembered most as the best big brother anyone could ask for. He would have gone to the ends of the Earth for Maddie, Luke, and Brewer. Jake’s final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ donation. Long Live the Burnout King.
Jake is survived by his father, Danny (Nikki Smith-Henning) Henning; mother, Molly Henning (Richard Crask); sister, Maddie Henning; brothers, Luke and Brewer Henning; grandparents, Charlotte Henning, Aloysius (Becky) Henning, Joey (Phyllis) Tabor, and Lynn Tuell; great-grandmother, Joann Tabor; uncles, Barney (Lori) Henning, Jody (Tiffany) Tabor, and Patrick Tabor; aunt, Hannah (Tyler) Merrell; and cousins, Joseph (Lauryn) Henning, Kathrine Henning, Natalee Tabor, Aubrey Tabor, Lily Tabor, Morgan Tabor, and Emily Tabor.
The funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
