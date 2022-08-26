Jacob “Jake” Simpson, 25, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born in Owensboro July 29, 1997, he was the son of Angela Hamilton and Mike Simpson. Jacob was a free spirit who loved dancing and spending time with his family and friends. He was always willing to help others and did so even after death by being an organ donor.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Ava K. Simpson; siblings, Amber Simpson, Brianna Gray, Alona Moxen, Taylor Simpson, Hagan Simpson, and Jamison Simpson; a step-mother, Chris Bolen; and grandparents, John and Patricia Hamilton.
There will be a celebration of life for Jacob Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11577 Foral Road, Knottsville.
Care for Jacob was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
