GRANDVIEW, Ind. — Jacob Matthew Masterson, 28, of Grandview, Indiana, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Jacob had worked at Masterbrand Cabinets.
Jacob is survived by his parents, Laurel and Dawn Masterson; his siblings, Brandon Masterson and Allyssa Calligan; and his grandmother, Viola Masterson.
Services are 2 p.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Youngblood Chapel, 36 E. Market St., Chrisney, IN 47611. Burial: Little Pigeon Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after noon Monday.
