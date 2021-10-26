Jacob Michael Paul Hale, 39, of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Owensboro, passed away on Oct. 19 in Mesa. He was born Dec. 6, 1981, in Daviess County to Daniel Hale and Brigitte Cook. Jacob was a foreman at All State Specialist in Mesa. He was an outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. Jacob loved riding his Harley-Davidson and was an excellent chef, he would spend hours perfecting a meal.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Sheldon “Rudd” Hale and A.K. Cook; a grandmother, Martha Emmick; and an uncle, Michael Cook.
He is survived by his daughter, Jordan Ella Hale; mother, Brigitte Cook; father, Daniel Hale (Tammy); brother, Isaac Hale; sisters, Rebekah Hale, Krista Denton; stepsisters, Jessica Moseley, Jenna Moseley, Jasmine Moseley, Kayla Wendt and Christine Clark; stepfather, Gary Moseley; grandmothers, Lu Shanks and Sandra Hale; girlfriend, Merisa Downs; and a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Utica Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Jacob Hale Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
