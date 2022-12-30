HAWESVILLE — Jacoby “Coby” Clay Gray, 22, of Hawesville, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, from hypothermia following an automobile accident in Perry County, Indiana. He was born May 21, 2000, in Owensboro. He was a graduate of Hancock County High School Class of 2018.
Jacoby was a huge-hearted young man who had so much ahead of him in life, and his family is devastated by the passing of their son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend to so many. He was the father to Bryar Allen Gray who is 3 years old and his Daddy’s best friend. He was an outstanding father and loved by so many, more than he could have ever imagined.
Jacoby was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Pamela Jo and Jimmy Paul Haycraft of Hawesville, and great-grandparents, Doris and Pauline Gray of Hawesville and Emma Lee Elder of Cannelton, Indiana.
Jacoby is survived by his son, Bryar Allen Gray (Maddy Murphy) of Owensboro; his parents, Mark Allen Gray of Hawesville and Jamie Mattingly (Wayne Simms) of Owensboro; two sisters, Ivey Gray (Michael Roberts) of Lewisport and Delaney Gray (Chris Rollins) of Lewisport; two brothers, Shaun Powers (Ashley) of Hawesville and Wesley Hunt of Evansville, Indiana; his paternal grandparents, Clayton and Gloria Gray of Hawesville; his aunts, Bethani Curry (Ryan) of Hawesville and Theresa (Greg) Wettstain of Lewisport; uncle, Mike Gray (Lori Tuggle); nephew, Nox Roberts; niece, Reya Roberts; and many cousins, extended family, and friends.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel, with the burial following in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Jacoby’s family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family requests that all donations be made to Gibson & Son Funeral Home to help offset expenses.
