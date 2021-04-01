Jacoby M. McKinney, 26, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Owensboro Regional Hospital. Jacoby was born June 10, 1994, to Lonnie McGill and Jennifer McKinney in Owensboro.
Jacoby was a presence when he walked in the room, but his stature was nothing compared to the size of his heart and personality. He was a graduate of Apollo High School and went on to work at U.S. Bank in the mortgage department. A gamer through and through, Jacoby loved analog games like Dungeons and Dragons, retro videos games like Goldeneye, and more modern games like Call of Duty: Warzone. Cardtable, console or PC, he was always down for a game. Jacoby was also a sneakerhead and loved animals. Most of all, Jacoby loved his family and the time that he got to spend with them.
Jacoby was preceded in death by a grandmother, Dru Ann McKinney.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Glenda Wright, Erix Delgado, Tre’ Wright and Zachary Douglas; uncles James Howard, David McKinney and Mike Bartlett; grandmother Sally Pearl Hamilton; aunts Darlene Crowe, Stephanie McGill and Shirley Worthen; surrogate parents Richard and Trenka Tingler; cousins Kenzie, Kirah and Johnathan “Keegan” Howard; nieces and nephews Mikah and Kylan Wright, Elysian Clark, Isaiah Alexander Douglas, Alexandria Marie Douglas and Angelica Grace Douglas; his canine companion, Kiba; and a large loving extended family.
The visitation for Jacoby will be from noon to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation for Mr. McKinney shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the building’s Breckenridge Street side.
Memories and condolences may be offered to the family at www.glenncares.com.
