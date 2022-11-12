Jacqueline Diane Delano, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Stockton, California native was born March 29, 1951, to the late Jack and Wilma Gould. Jacque worked and retired as a land appraiser for El Paso County, Colorado.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Justin Delano of Evansville, Indiana; daughter, Lisa Hutchinson of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Jordan and Kyrsten Hutchinson; great-granddaughter, Lily Hutchinson; and brother, Ricky Strong of Monett, Missouri.
Arrangements for Jacque will be private.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Condolences and memories for Jacque’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
