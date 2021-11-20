PONTE VERDA, Fla. — Jacqueline “Jackie” Cohenour Anderson, 88, passed away at her home in Ponta Vedra, Florida on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Jackie was born in Sterling, Illinois, on Sept. 8, 1933. She relocated to Bradenton, Florida, in the mid-1940s. Among her many memorable homes included Sasebo, Japan; Rome, Georgia; Canal Winchester, Ohio; and Owensboro.
Anyone who knew Jackie knew a small package overstuffed with plenty of life, love, humor, wisdom and attitude. Jackie was of the Catholic faith and service.
Jackie was preceded in death by her father, Fay Robert Cohenour; mother Mildred Lee Cohenour; brother Gene (June) Cohenour; and sister Mary Jo (Lannie) Christie.
Jackie is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Norman T. Anderson Sr. They were married in Bradenton, Florida, on June 13, 1953. Jackie is also survived by her brother, Fay (Carol) Cohenour Jr. She is lovingly remembered by her children, Valori Shultz, Tracine Anderson, Norman (Susie) Anderson Jr., Joseph (Sally) Anderson, Mathew (Niki) Anderson and Michael (Becky) Anderson. In addition, Jackie (GJ to her grandkids) had 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A Mass Intention for Jaqueline will be 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 960 Girvin Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225. A small service will be held by the immediate family to include many of Jackie’s “WaWa” stories at a date to be determined.
Memorial donations can be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or give online at support.com
