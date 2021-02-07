HARTFORD — Jacqueline “Jackie” Henry, 65, died peacefully, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at her home surrounded by loving family and friends. Jackie was born in Owensboro to the late Jack Henry and Glenda Basham Henry. She was a bookkeeper for W K Construction, a member of Hartford Christian Church and enjoyed going to the beach and the mountains and playing Bunco.
Survivors include her daughter, Kristen (Marty) Ralph of Hartford; nephew Michael Beck; her mother, Glenda Henry of Hartford; a brother, Bob Henry of Morehead; a sister, Cheryl Battreal of McHenry; four grandchildren, Noah Henninger, Kendall Ralph, Ty Ralph and Jasmine Hamilton; great-grandchild Graylon Turner; cousins Martha Ruth Raymond of Beaver Dam, David Smith of Bowling Green and Robbie Basham of Philpot; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services are 1 p.m. Monday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Brian Ward and Dr. Coy St. Clair officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until funeral time on Monday at the funeral home.
Due to state requirements, we are limited to 50% of our seating capacity.
