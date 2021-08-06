HARTFORD — Jacqueline Jewell “Jackie” Murphy, 93, departed this life for her heavenly home Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. She was born Feb. 18, 1928, to the late Augustine Lynch Raiford and Pearl Paris Raiford. She was born and raised near Hartford and graduated from Hartford High School at the age of 16 and was a member of Clear Run Baptist Church. She worked at several places, including the old telephone exchange in Hartford, as well as a secretary/bookkeeper for Dr. Robert Norsworthy for many years. Later, she was employed as a secretary at Lexington Economy Drug and the Lexington Public Library in Lexington. Jackie was a war bride, marrying her husband, the late Shirley Murphy, during World War II, while he was still in service to our country. As an operator at the old telephone exchange in Hartford, she was able to ring the fire siren when the war was declared over. “We let it just ring and ring and ring,” she said.
Aside from her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Lennie Tichenor; one brother, Gus Raiford of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and grandchildren Steven and Jennifer Watts.
Survivors include her son, Rick (Deborah) Murphy; daughters Cheryl (Gerald) Watts and Sandra (Jim) Brooks; grandchildren Jimmy (Donna) Brooks, Roger (Janet) Brooks, Ricky Murphy, Melissa Welch, Doug (Krystal) Watts, Melissa (Patrick) Belva and Darren (Brianna) Watts; great-grandchildren Tanner (Lexi) Brooks, Colby (Maggie) Brooks, Sydney Brooks, Aidan Welch, Kylee, Chase, Claire and Eden Watts, Chandler (Jared) Lawless, Reid Brooks and Courtney, Sydney, Zack and Kaylee; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Byron Priar officiating. Burial will be in Sunnydale Cemetery near Dundee. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral Saturday.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Sunnydale Cemetery in care of Bevil Bros. Funeral Home.
Online condolences may also be sent to bevilbros
