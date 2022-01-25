Jacqueline Lee Newton, 82, of Owensboro passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born August 13, 1939, in Akron, Ohio to the late John William and Susie Pauline Long Smith. Mamaw Jackie was a member of Union Grove Community Church in Hartford and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Newton; a son, Robert “Bobby” Greer; and her brother, Lonnie Smith.
She is survived by a son, Danny Greer, many stepdaughters and stepsons, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mamaw Jackie was a mother, grandmother, and friend to all.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Roseville Cemetery in Hancock County. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented