HARDINSBURG — Jacqueline Ramsey, 56, of Constantine, died February 15, 2022, at Lexington Premier Nursing and Rehab. She was a member of Constantine United Methodist Church and a registered nurse.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Ramsey; son, Cameron Ramsey; daughter, Hannah Harper; and three sisters, Debbie Finn, Denice Horsley, and Cindy Wright.
Funeral: Constantine United Methodist Church at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation: 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.
