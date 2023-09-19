Jacquelyn “Jackie” Head Freels, 61, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born April 25, 1962, to Robert and Geraldine Head of Owensboro. Jackie was married to the love of her life, Michael “Pete” Freels, for 39 years. She was a pillar in her church community of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in St. Joseph. For 35 years, her voice led the music ministry of the church. As a spiritual inspiration to a multitude of people, Jackie carried her cross of a serious illness with grace for 20 years. Through pain and suffering, she exemplified the role of a servant of God. She freely shared in the Passion of Christ for others. Her unwavering faith drew people to God’s love. Even those who never met her in person were changed by her example. She treasured her family, through which she found great joy. She attended every event she could for her grandchildren and cheered them on. She made simple Sunday afternoons with her family extra special.
Along with her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her sisters, Paula Sue Head and Bonnie Wright, and her nieces, Amy Wright and Cassie Head.
Those left to cherish Jackie’s memory are her husband, Michael “Pete” Freels; her daughters, Chelsea (Jordan) Coomes and Natalie (Jonathan) Hall; her siblings, Debbie (David) Coomes, Bruce Head, Terry (Joe) Murphy, and Brian Head; her grandchildren, John Michael Hall, Harlan Hall, Isabel Coomes, and Mary Claire Hall; her brother-in-law, Ray Wright; along with many cherished nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Raphael Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and 9 until the time of the Mass Wednesday at the church.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy be made to Right to Life of Owensboro, P.O. Box 506, Owensboro, KY 42302. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
