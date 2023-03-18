Jacquelyn Miles, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2023, at home. She was born Jan. 3, 1929, at Owensboro Daviess County Hospital to the late Jack Beam Miles and Edith Elizabeth (Gordon) Miles. Jacquie worked with people all her life, first as a high school teacher, then as a social worker with the state of Florida working with neglected and abused children and their families which also included adoptions. Later she went back to school to work in the psychiatric field, first in a psychiatric hospital and then in private residences.
She moved from New Mexico after marrying Frank Rubel and began volunteering her time here. She worked as a volunteer interviewer at the Help Office and joined the Owensboro Lions Club as she had been a Lion in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She made the statement that since the Lions Club helped her so much with the children she worked with that she wanted to be a Lion. At that time women were not allowed to become Lions. She claimed to be standing at the door waiting and joined as soon as the door was opened.
She was a member of the Woman’s Club of Owensboro, the General Evan Shelby Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Republican Women’s Club. She used her social work background to help her church by working with people having marriage problems. She was also a Lady Kentucky Colonel.
Her former husband, William R. Walling, daughter, Lynn R. Walling Robles, and second husband, Frank Rubel, preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Lynn R. Seitz, and a grandson, Zachary Andis.
She is survived by her four daughters, Alyson M. Walling of Los Lunas, New Mexico, Camilla G. (John) Perry of Beaver Dam, Meredith G. Dolinger of Owensboro, and Susan L.W. Andis of Peyton, Colorado; five grandchildren, Joshua Seitz of New Mexico, Ashley (Arturo) Seitz of Owensboro, Chris (Emily) Watkins of Georgia, Kyler Andis of Peyton, Colorado, and Mary Gwynn Dolinger of Owensboro; great-granddaughter, Abby A. Watkins; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, Mar. 20, 2023, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. The burial will be private. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the church. Per Jacquie’s wishes, “My life was too colorful to wear black at my funeral.” Please wear colorful attire.
She was a people person as well as an animal person. All of her animals and her children’s animals were rescues.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Joseph Peace Mission or to the Humane Society.
