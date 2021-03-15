Jaime Clay Morris, 63, of Owensboro died Saturday, March 13, 2021, surrounded by his family while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Wooster, Ohio, on Feb. 12, 1958, to the late Elmer Morris and Norma (Mackey) Bradley. He was a mechanic at Bowlodrome and liked to bowl, play pool, work on race cars and computers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Dylan Morris, on Dec. 13, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Michelle Lambeck Morris; sons, Nicholas Morris (Geneva), of Fordsville, Michael Morris (Staci), of Hartford; a daughter, Erica Morris (Devin), of Fordsville; two stepsons, William Pearl (Tiffany), of Owensboro and Zachary Sikes (Kaycie), of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Devin Morris and Aiden Morris; one stepgrandson, Holden Miller-Willoughby; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Hunter Pearl and William Sikes; two brothers, Duane Morris, of Wooster, Ohio, and Gail Morris, of Shreve, Ohio; a sister, Sherry Morris; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Jaime Morris Memorial Fund, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301 or on his tribute page at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
