Jake Shown, 42, of Owensboro, passed away March 4, 2022. Jake was born November 29, 1979 in Owensboro to John Shown and Cheryl Haynes (Eddie Basham). A friend to many, Jake worked with the Daviess County Public School Transportation as a bus driver for route 2, where he blessed the lives of many children and students, each morning and afternoon to and from school.
“The Voice of the Track” of Cedar Ridge Speedway, Windy Hollow, Kentucky Motor Speed Way, Golfland Speedway and HRW Raceway Promotions in Sturgis, Kentucky, Jake was an avid racing fan. Whether it was cars or motorcycles, the passion ran, no, raced, deep within him. When he wasn’t on the track, he was enjoying and appreciating model cars. Jake, also considered a shoe fanatic. He loved spending time with his kids and family. Jake had a true love for his family and including his racing family.
Jake is preceded in death by his grandparents, Delmar and Anna Ruth Shown; adopted grandparents, Clyde and Janet Sharp; uncle, Steve Shown; best friends and racing pals, Clay Davis and Ryan Peters.
He is survived by his wife, Tiffany Shown, and their beautiful children, Ally Shown and Cooper Shown; maternal grandparents, Jim and Joyce Haynes; aunts, Shannon Haynes and Patty Haynes (Billy) Thompson; uncle, Roger (Chris) Haynes; paternal family members include, grandmother, Doris Fenwick; an uncle, Joe (Karen) Shown; aunts, Suzanne Shown, Judy Grant, Jane (Mark) Fant and Rob (Wynnie) Shown; a brother-in-law, Eric Young; mother-in-law, Stacy (Marty) Gardner; numerous cousins, many friends and racing fans who, by their passion for the sport alone, connected Jake and them forever.
Funeral services for Jake will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022 in the Chapel of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation for Jake will take place 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 and again 12 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Haley McGinnis.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Friends of Sinners 320 Clay St, Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Friends of Sinners 320 Clay St, Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
