Jamarion McNary, the infant son of Emma Robertson and Jamar McNary, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by six brothers and sisters, Tashume McNary, Jontaya Buckner, Nova McNary, Jamison Robertson, and Raelynn and Amari Artis; grandparents, Billy Robertson, Rashawna Robertson, and Karen Spring; and great grandparents, Jim Clark and Sherry Clark.
The funeral service for Jamarion will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
