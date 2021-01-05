James A. Cecil, 98, of Whitesville, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 while, in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Dec. 1, 1922, in Philpot, to the late Ignatius and Mary Martha (O’Bryan) Cecil. Mr. Cecil was a lifetime member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church and very active in the parish. He served with the U.S. Army in Europe, with the European team during WWII from 1943-1945 where he restored and maintained the vital communications network. He was a farmer, and worked for Bell South as a microwave communications tech for 38 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Rose Ann Cecil in 2009; seven siblings, Sister Teresa Jane, Camilla King, Lucille Rhodes, Chester, Lawson, John, Buddy and a baby brother, Bud; a granddaughter, Kim Cecil; and a great-granddaughter, Taryn Wright; and a great-grandson, Logan Cecil.
Survivors include his children, Patricia Wright (Joe), Jim “Sonny” Cecil, David Cecil (Chris), Barbara Evans (Dennis), Mike Cecil (Ann), Bob Cecil (Charlotte), Joe Cecil (Barbara), and Kay Merimee (Steve); 32 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Services are private. Burial will be at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery.
