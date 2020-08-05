James A. Fenwick Jr., 60, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Aug. 11, 1959, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late James A. Fenwick Sr. and Betty Jean Rutherford.
He is survived by his children, Misty Wells (Keith), James Fenwick (Megan), and Matthew Fenwick (Lauren); grandchildren, James “J.J.” Fenwick, Micheal Fenwick, Aiden Fenwick, Braxton Fenwick, Sawyer Fenwick, Lincoln Fenwick, and Reece Wells; siblings, Vickie L. Fenwick (Jenny) and Billy Joe Rutherford; nephew, Aaron Johnson; niece, Hannah Fenwick; great-nephew, Khylynn Fenwick; and great-niece, Kalyiah Fenwick.
Services will be private. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
