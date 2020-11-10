James A. Hummel, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Nov. 9, 2020. He was born May 26, 1932, in Canton, Ohio, to the late Myron and Margaret Hummel. James retired as General Manager of Kenco after serving 24 years. He enjoyed boating and spending time at the cabin he and his late wife, Shirley Hummel, had at Rough River. His grandchildren were a true joy in his life. He was also a member of the National Street Rod Association.
James was also preceded in death by his brother, David Hummel.
He was survived by his son, Dirk A. Hummel (Robin), of Owensboro; daughter, Holly K. Wahl (Scott), of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Britni (Zach) Jenkins, Kyle Hummel, Samantha (Hugh) Cravens, and Skyler Wahl (Trey), all of Owensboro; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Kenneth Hummel of Plainfield, Illinois.
A service with limited attendance will take place Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Public visitation will be from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
The number of attendees for the visitation and funeral service shall be in accordance with current health and safety regulations. Family and friends will wear appropriate protective masks and social distance.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of James A. Hummel may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented