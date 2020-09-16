James A. Husk Sr., 78, of Philpot, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 11, 1941, in Hancock County to the late J.L. Husk and Mary Snyder Shannon. He worked at Field Packing Company for 19 years.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brother, Cliff Husk; and sisters Shannon Kingsley and Martha Morris.
He is survived by his sons, James A. Husk Jr. (Gary) and Charles R. Husk; brothers Roger Husk and Larry Husk; two grandchildren, Eric O. Husk and Mary E. Husk; and two great-grandchildren, Lily A. Husk and Emryn J. Husk.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Burial will follow in Blackford Baptist Church Cemetery in Hawesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
