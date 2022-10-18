HOBART, INDIANA — James A. “Jim” Knight, 84, formerly of Hawesville, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Hobart, Indiana. He was born February 22, 1938, in Evansville to the late James Oliver and Gertrude Keach Knight. Jim had worked in security and housekeeping at the Executive Inn and was a U. S. Army veteran. He had attended the Deliverance Christian Church, was a Christian, and loved his Lord very much. He loved and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Jim had also worked at Layton Vending in Owensboro for a while.
Jim is survived by his wife of 28 years, Anna Jo Knight; a daughter, Sheila Knight (Mike Wells) of Owensboro; three stepchildren, Cathy Ullrich, David Aldridge, and Frank Aldridge, all of Owensboro; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Judith Richeson, Jeanie Wahl (Terry), and June Gail Durbin (Eddie Evans), all of Owensboro; a brother, Jerry Ray Knight (Freda) of San Antonio, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Owensboro Memorial Gardens with the burial following.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family of James Knight, c/o Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
