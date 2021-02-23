KIRK — James A. “Jim” Rhodes, 84, of Kirk, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at his residence. Jim was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a farmer.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Rhodes; son, Perry Lee; daughter, Tammy Hawkins; and brother, Bob Rhodes.
Funeral: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2021 at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in McQuady. Burial: Church cemetery Visitation: From 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Prayer service: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church.
