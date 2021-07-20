LEWISPORT — James A. “Jimmy” Cambron, 68, of Lewisport, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Daviess County, on July 24, 1952, to the late Iva and Mary Mattingly Cambron. Jimmy operated C & B Sunoco and later Cambron Automotive in Lewisport for 14 years. He also raised tobacco on the side for 20 years. He later retired from Hancock County Road Department.
Jimmy dedicated his time to Lewisport Baptist Church and never wanted to miss a brotherhood breakfast. He also kept busy by mowing yards and bushhogging farms for Randy Stroup. Jimmy’s main passion in life was trapshooting and running Daviess County Fish and Game trap range. In his younger days, he loved hot rodding on the street and racing at local tracks, which then turned into antique tractor pulling with his brother Robert Lee for many years. He loved his family unconditionally and never missed an opportunity to tell them with a big bear hug and saying I love you.
Jimmy was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Scott Cambron; siblings, Charles Estill Cambron, Pauline Roberts, Barbara Jean Boehman, Grace Rafferty, Bertha Finney and Libby Kelly.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Ann Cambron; son, Keith (Kelly) Cambron; grandchildren Jennah, Kylee and Emma Cambron; siblings, Robert Lee (Connie) Cambron, Clyde (Anita) Cambron, Joe (Deborah) Cambron, Mary Ann (Larry) Hubbard, Maggie (Wayne) Craig, Edith Bennett and Brenda (June) Brown; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Marvin) Storm, Gay (Mike) Hutchinson, Brenda (Rob) Tucker and Barbara (Eddie) Dant; brothers-in-law, Rickie (Debbie) Noble and Everett (Bonnie) Noble, along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Jimmy will be private with burial in Lewisport Cemetery. Family and Church family are welcome to attend Jimmy’s services. Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport has been entrusted to handle Jimmy’s final arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewisport Baptist Church Building Fund.
