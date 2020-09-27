James A. Taylor, 87, of Sorgho, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, surrounded by his family. He graduated from Western High School in Owensboro.
James retired from the military after 20 years in the U.S. Navy. He was the first black person to be employed as a deputy sheriff with the Daviess County Department. James was a member of Pleasant Valley Community Church and a former member of Parrish Avenue Baptist Church. He had a talent for singing, and for many years, rendered music programs in the community at many churches.
James leaves to cherish his memories and mourn the loss of his passing his wife of 24 years, Phyllis A. Taylor; five sons, Alvin F. Taylor, James G. Taylor, Robert W. Ralph, Myles M. Robinson and Bryan M. Robinson; two daughters, Jan Taylor and Elizabeth J. “Libby” Fadely; 17 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
The service will be noon Wednesday at Pleasant Valley Community Church. Burial in Owensboro Memorial Gardens with military honors. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the church.
The number of those attending the visitation and service for James shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Final tribute is entrusted to McFarland Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
