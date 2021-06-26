James A. “Tony” Cooper, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Nov. 3, 1945, in Owensboro to the late Joseph and Mary Myrtle Bell Cooper. Tony was retired from Commonwealth Aluminum and a member of Immaculate Catholic Church. He was a U.S. Navy veteran during the Vietnam era and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Tony was also preceded in death by a brother, George Cooper.
Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Linda Hagan Cooper; two daughters, Sonya Chapman of Pensacola, Florida, and Tammy Bisotti (Jamie) of Georgetown; five grandchildren, Stefen Chapman, Jeremy, Daniel, Rosa and Harrison Bisotti; a brother, Steve Cooper (Etta) of Owensboro; three sisters, Sister Mary Margaret Cooper of Nazareth, Ann Bittel of Lewisport and Cathy Brooks and friend Richard of Owensboro; three godchildren, Andrew, Derek and Kayla Austin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday with prayers at 5:30 p.m. and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Catholic Church, 2516 Christie Place, Owensboro, KY 42301.
