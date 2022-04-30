MCDANIELS — James Alan Burdick of McDaniels, passed away April 20, 2022, at the Heartford House, Owensboro. He was born October 24, 1934, in Omaha, Nebraska. Jim served in the U.S. Army for two years doing cryptography. After mustering out, he earned his Ph.D. in psychology at the University of Manitoba and specialized in the rehabilitation of alcohol and drug addiction for the next 30 years, including pioneering a program in Saudi Arabia based on the 12-step program of Alcoholics Anonymous.
In his spare time, he was an avid gardener and winemaker, and his publications included Burdick family genealogy, hybridization in birds and fish, and poetry. He also served as Director of Breckinridge County’s Operation Literacy.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine, to whom he was married for 61 years, and two children, Dakin and Matthew. There are four grandchildren.
He was interred at Camp Nelson April 27, 2022.
