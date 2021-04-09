James Alan Simpson, better known as Jamie, Dad, Daddyo, Padre, and his favorite title, Papaw, 54, of Owensboro, left this world surrounded by his wife and his girls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, to be reunited with his parents Jim and Jane, who we know were waiting for him with a pot of coffee. He was born May 27, 1966, in Mount Gilead, Ohio, to James Orville and Linda Jane Simpson.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Joshua Garner.
Jamie graduated from Northmor High School in 1984. He followed in his father’s footsteps working at Marathon Ashland Pipeline as an operation technician for 24 years. When Jamie retired, he decided to do what he loved—bowl. (His girls often joked that they grew up in a bowling alley.) But of course, he couldn’t just bowl. Jamie became the district manager for McCorvey’s Bowling World and ran the Pro Shop at Diamond Lanes South. Jamie took on coaching, where he earned the Silver Level USBC coaching certification and was working towards the Gold Level. Jamie coached for Apollo and KWC, helped with the Saturday Morning Youth League and gave private lessons.
Jamie’s passion turned many hobbies into obsessions. His most recent one being something he was allergic to and his girls were terrified of—bees. Jamie never did anything halfway, and he was on a mission to save the entire bee population.
Jamie took pride in raising three girls. He learned how to do hair, pick out prom dresses and deal with all the drama (times three.) 2316 Agile Court was everyone’s home and the house was always full of love and laughter. To make up for the nine cats they brought home, he tortured his girls with relentless dad jokes, nerf guns, water fights in the house and shooting koosh balls at their heads. When he wasn’t constantly teasing everyone, you could find him working in his yard, watching Hallmark movies or smoking some slab of meat and posting too many pictures of it on Facebook.
Left to perfect his homemade ice cream recipe are the love of his life Rebecca Durdle Simpson; his “PITA” daughter, Betty (Alexander) Loyd, his favorite daughter, Teri Garner, and his “Lil’ bit,” Amanda Simpson (Miguel Torres); his grandchildren, Molly Jennings, Leeland Loyd, Amelia Garner, Blakely Garner and Evelyn Torres; his sister, Jana Simpson; his sweet Aunt Clara; his “brother from another mother,” Rick Lewis; and all of his daughters’ friends that he adopted as his own over the years.
The family would like to give special thanks to Michael Atkinson, Kirk Robison, Sarah Arnold and all the critical care staff and nurses at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
“I am my daughters’ dad.” -Jamie Simpson.
The funeral service with limited attendance will be Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. A celebration of life ceremony will be planned for a later date in Galion, Ohio, at Victory Lanes bowling alley.
All who attend the visitation or service for Mr. Simpson shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckinridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Jamie Simpson’s Youth Bowling Scholarship, 2529 S. Hampton Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
